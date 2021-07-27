1659 civilians killed in Afghanistan in first half of 2021

SHAFAQNA– According to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), 1,659 civilians were killed and 3,254 others were injured in Afghanistan in the first half of this year (2021), which shows an increase of 47% compared to the same period last year. UNAMA also documented deliberate sectarian attacks on Hazara Shias.

“Unless immediate action is taken to end the violence, civilian casualties could reach their highest level in 2021,” UNAMA said in a statement.

Civilian casualties in Afghanistan peaked in the first half of 2021, according to the agency.

UNAMA’s mid-2021 report on the protection of civilians in the armed conflict in Afghanistan states that 1,659 civilians were killed and 3,254 wounded.

The figure is said to represent a 47% increase over the same period in 2020.

According to statistics, 32% of civilian casualties in mid-2021 are children and 14% are women.

UNAMA says there is serious concern that the sharp rise in civilian casualties began on May 1. According to the agency, the number of civilian casualties in May and June was a total of 783 killed and 1,609 injured, the highest death toll since 2009.

“I urge the Taliban and the leaders of Afghanistan to consider the horrific process of conflict and its devastating effects on civilians,” said Deborah Lyons the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan.

She added that the report provides a clear warning that an unprecedented number of civilians will be killed and maimed this year if escalating violence is not stopped.

The UN envoy called on the Taliban and Afghan leaders to “intensify efforts at the negotiating table and prevent an Afghan-Afghan war.”

Resumption of targeted attacks against Hazara Shias

UNAMA has also documented the resumption of deliberate sectarian attacks against Shia Muslims, most of whom belong to the Hazara ethnic group.

In total, between January 1 and June 30, 2021, UNAMA recorded 20 incidents that targeted Shias killing 143 and injuring 357 civilians.

According to this institution, the Khorasan branch of Daesh is responsible for almost all attacks against the Hazaras.

Responsibility for civilian casualties

According to UNAMA, anti-government elements are responsible for 64 percent of the total civilian casualties in Afghanistan: 39 percent by the Taliban, nearly 9 percent by the Khorasan branch of the Islamic State (ISIS), and 16 percent by unidentified opposition elements.

Pro-government forces are responsible for 25 percent of civilian casualties: 23 percent by Afghan defense and security forces and 2 percent by pro-government armed groups or unspecified pro-government forces.

UNAMA attributed 11 percent of all civilian casualties to ground conflicts whose exact side cannot be determined and other types of incidents, including unexploded ordnance.

Civilian casualties attributed to anti-government elements increased by 63% compared to the same period in 2020, while casualties attributed to pro-government forces increased by 30%.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English