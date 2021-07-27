Michel Aoun & Najib Mikati agree to speed up formation of Lebanese government

SHAFQANA- Lebanese President Michel Aoun has reached an agreement with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati to speed up the formation of a new government, according to informed sources. But they did not go into details about the composition of the cabinet, the distribution of ministerial posts, or any other issues related to the cabinet formation process.

The sources stressed that the approach to the issue of forming a Lebanese government based on the realization of the interests of Lebanon and Lebanese is difficult and sensitive at this stage, and cooperation between Aoun and Mikati depends on achieving this goal through the well-known principles and rules of the constitution.

While noting that the rumors related to the dispute over the posts between the two sides are baseless because the investigation of the composition of the government has not started yet, the sources said: “The purpose of spreading such rumors is to create a deliberate debate to hit the process of forming the government and to create fake differences between Aoun and Mikati in order to hit the path of forming the government.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English