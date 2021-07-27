Date :Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 | Time : 09:47 |ID: 223447 | Print

How many parts are there to Islamic teachings?

SHAFAQNA – The Islamic teachings are classified into three parts as outlined below.

  1. The principles of the belief (Osul Al-Aqa’id): Meaning, every person is obliged to learn about the right belief, and Taqlid/Taqleed (following a Mujtahid) is not allowed about these issues.
  2. The ethics (moral principles, Akhlaqiat)): Meaning, it is the duty of every Muslim to attain and practice these characteristics and avoid the opposite to them.
  3. The Islamic Law (decrees, Ahkam): Meaning, the rulings which are related to the external activities of the human being including, worldly activities and those related to the hereafter, both individually and socially [1].

[1] Majmo’a’ye Athaar-e-Ustad Motahhari (RA), Vol. 2, Page 63.

