How many parts are there to Islamic teachings? / SHAFAQNA – The Islamic teachings are classified into three parts as outlined below. The principles of the belief (Osul Al-Aqa’id): Meaning, every person is obliged to learn about the right belief, and Taqlid/Taqleed (following a Mujtahid) is not allowed about these issues. The ethics (moral principles, Akhlaqiat)): Meaning, it is the duty of every Muslim to attain and practice these characteristics and avoid the opposite to them. The Islamic Law (decrees, Ahkam): Meaning, the rulings which are related to the external activities of the human being including, worldly activities and those related to the hereafter, both individually and socially [1]. [1] Majmo’a’ye Athaar-e-Ustad Motahhari (RA), Vol. 2, Page 63.

