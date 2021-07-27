Science and technology according to the holy Quran and the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)

SHAFAQNA – The holy Quran considers knowledge as light and ignorance as darkness, and suggests subjects to study and reflection which consequently lead to natural sciences, mathematics and biological sciences, history and other sciences which we currently see in the world; Ayah 164 of Surah Baqarah points to this topic. The holy Quran is the Divine Book which has started its first Ayahs with reading, knowledge and writing as explained in Ayahs 1-5 of Surah Al-Alaq. In this regard it is narrated from the holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: Seek and learn sciences/knowledge even if they are in China, because it is Wajib for every Muslim to seek knowledge [1].

[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 1, Page 180.