Tokyo Olympics Taekwondo Competitions: Iranian National Team Finished Runner-Up

SHAFAQNA- The Iranian national taekwondo team competed against China in the final of the Olympic team competitions and took the runner-up position in these competitions.

At the suggestion of the World Taekwondo Federation and with the approval of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), for the first time, joint taekwondo team competitions were held on a trial basis at the Tokyo Olympics; The Iranian and Chinese teams had won the quota to participate in this event through the World Cup and martial arts competitions, and with the announcement of the World Federation, the teams of Ivory Coast, Russia and Japan also participated.

The final matches of this tournament were held this afternoon (Tuesday – July 27) between Iran and China. The match ended with a 41-22 victory over China and the Iranian team became the runner-up. The Iranian national taekwondo team with the combination of Amir Mohammad Bakhshi, Erfan Nazemi, Kimia Hemmati and Melika Mir Hosseini went against their rivals.

The Iranian taekwondo national team, which was in the first group of this competition, yesterday managed to defeat the Japanese team with a result of 52 to 31 and reach the final. China, Ivory Coast and Russia were also in the first group, from which China was able to qualify for the finals with two victories over its opponents.

According to previous competitions held in this way; Each team must have a minimum of 4 and a maximum of 5 taekwondo fighters in its line-up, with one athlete declared as a reserve and 2 male taekwondo fighters and 2 female taekwondo fighters competing against each other.

Turkmenistan won first medal in history of Olympics

Turkmen female weightlifter Polina Guryeva won an Olympic silver medal. Turkmen female weightlifter Polina Guryeva won the first medal in the country’s history at the Olympics today; Where she won a silver medal after Taiwanese weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun, who is also considered a legend.



But Guryeva’s reaction to the medal was also interesting in its own way, she told reporters: “This is the first medal and I am the one who won it. I think I made my name in the history of Turkmenistan and I am shocked and happy at the same time.”

Guryeva had previously competed in the -64kg weight class but had to move to a lower weight of -59kg to compete in the Olympics. “This way I got a chance to participate in the Olympics and it was very difficult for me. I put a lot of effort and practice into achieving this,” she said.

The Turkmen female weightlifter is also expected to receive a special welcome upon her return home, and reports suggest that a major celebration will be held in Turkmenistan to mark her medal.

