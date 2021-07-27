Date :Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 | Time : 18:32 |ID: 223493 | Print

Sterilization efforts intensified at Mecca Grand Mosque

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Sterilization at the Grand Mosque in Mecca is being intensified as the holy site begins to receive Umrah pilgrims after the completion of Hajj 2021.

Procedures for regulating entry and exit, the allocation of specific lanes for people with special needs and the distribution of Zamzam water bottles to prayer areas, courtyards and tawaf areas are also in place to ensure the safety and comfort of pilgrims, Arab News reported.

Foreign pilgrims will be able to perform Umrah with the start of the new Islamic year which is expected to fall on August 9, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Hajj for Hajj and Umrah Services, Hesham Saeed said.

You might also like
Hajj 2021: Pilgrims arrive in Mecca Grand Mosque to perform Tawaf
8,000 Worshipers Perform Evening Prayers at Mecca Grand Mosque
Mecca Grand Mosque sees growing use of robots in serving pilgrims
Maintenance work of electronic system in Mecca Grand Mosque completed for Hajj
More than 200,000 Zamzam water bottles provided to worshipers at Mecca's Grand Mosque
Non-pilgrims not allowed to perform circumambulation in Mecca Grand Mosque
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *