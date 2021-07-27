Mikati began parliamentary consultations to form Lebanese cabinet

SHAFAQNA- Incumbent Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati today (Tuesday) began non-binding parliamentary consultations to form a new government in parliament.

The parliamentary consultations began at 11:30 a.m. local time today with Mikati meeting with Nabih Berri, and then Mikati met with Saad Hariri, head of the Future Movement, Tammam Salam, and Elie Ferzli, deputy speaker of the Lebanese parliament.

Hariri left parliament after the consultation without comment.

Mikati then met with other parliamentary factions, and after the meetings, the spokespersons of the parliamentary factions commented on the matter.

While most of the parliamentary factions called for speeding up the formation of the government and proposed a cabinet of experts and professionals, but Gebran Gerge Bassil, head of the Lebanese National Liberation Movement, representing the “Powerful Lebanon” faction, which holds 17 of the 128 seats in parliament, made it clear that the faction doesn’t want to participate in the government and would not interfere in the cabinet formation process. George Adwan, a representative of the “Powerful Republic” faction affiliated with the Lebanese Forces Party led by Samir Geagea, also stated that he would not participate in the government and that he had no demands regarding the government.

Mikati ended his consultations after meeting with independent representatives.

Michel Aoun appointed Mikati to form the cabinet yesterday (Monday).

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English