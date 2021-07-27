UNESCO enlists Iran’s Uramanat on World Heritage List

The World Heritage Committee is chaired from Fuzhou, China and taking place online during July 16-31. The global registration of Uramanat region was on the agenda of UNESCO since 2016.

Uramanat villages are unique in terms of architecture, lifestyle, agricultural methodology, handicrafts and local food. This region stretches through Iranian western provinces of Kordestan and Kermanshah as well as parts of Iraqi Kurdistan region.

Uramanat, which covers 700 villages, dates back to 42,000 years ago.