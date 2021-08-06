Date :Friday, August 6th, 2021 | Time : 11:14 |ID: 223542 | Print

Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Arafah

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Arafah

Arafat or Arafah is a vast plain in the east of Mecca, with an area of eight square kilometers. Wuquf at Arafat is one of the Obligatory Duties of Hajj and without it, Hajj cannot be performed. Accordingly, the pilgrims must stop at Arafat even for a moment from Zawal (declining of sun) of 9th Dhul-Hijjah to the dawn of 10th Dhul-Hijjah.

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said: “There is no day on which Allah (SWT) frees people from the Fire more so than on the Day of Arafah. Indeed, He draws near and then boasts of them to the angels then says, ‘What do these want?’ [Muslim]”

