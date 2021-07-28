Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Bayʿah (Pledge of Allegiance)

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Bayʿah (Pledge of Allegiance)

Bayʿah means shaking hands, slapping one’s right hand on another’s right hand. The common and literal meaning of allegiance in Islam is a contract that a person who pledges allegiance makes with an Imam, ruler or other person to be obedient to him in a particular matter or in general and to remain committed and faithful to the provisions of his commitment.

Pledging allegiance (Bayʿah) is a covenant of loyalty and obedience with the Prophet (PBUH), Imam (A.S), ruler or caliph. The first allegiance in the Prophetic tradition was the allegiance of Imam Ali (A.S) and Lady Khadijeh (S.A) to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) after accepting Islam.

The last Bayʿah of the time of the Prophet (PBUH) was the allegiance of the Muslims to Imam Ali (A.S) on the eighteenth day of Dhul Hijjah in the tenth year of the Hijrah in a place called Ghadir Khumm. The subject of this Bayʿah was Wilayat (the guardianship) and succession of Imam Ali (A.S) after the Prophet (PBUH).

“…And who is truer to his covenant than Allah? So rejoice in your transaction which you have contracted…”

Holy Quran (9:111)