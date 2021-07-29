Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam In Media: Ghadir Khumm

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Ghadir Khumm

Ghadir Khumm is one of the five Miqats of Hajj Al-Tamattu on the way from Mecca to Medina and near Al-Jahfa, where the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) introduced Imam Ali (A.S) to the Muslims as his successor and the Imam (Leader) after him. The pilgrims arrived in Ghadir Khumm on the 18th of Dhul Hijjah in the tenth year of AH (631 AD). Before the people of Syria, Egypt and Iraq were separated from the population, Gabriel revealed “Ayat Al-Tabligh” to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and on behalf of God, ordered the Messenger of God (PBUH) to appoint Ali (A.S) as his successor. Those present at the event, among whom were the elders of the companions, pledged allegiance to Imam Ali (A.S).

“…O’ Messenger, announce that which has been revealed to you from your Lord, and if you do not, then you have not conveyed God’s message. And Allah (SWT) will protect you from the people…”

Holy Quran (5:67)