Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam In Media: Al-Ghadir Sermon

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Al-Ghadir Sermon

The Al-Ghadir Sermon is a sermon delivered by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on his return from Hajjatul-Wida’ (the last Hajj of the Prophet (PBUH)) in a place called Ghadir Khumm. In this sermon, the Prophet (PBUH), according to the mission entrusted to him according to verse 67 of Surah Al-Ma’idah, known as the “Ayat Al-Tabligh” (the Verse of Conveyance), introduced Ali (A.S) to the people as his successor, and they were asked to pledge allegiance to Imam Ali (A.S).

This sermon is long and lasted more than an hour. The Hadith of Ghadir Khumm is part of this sermon and Shias and Sunnis consider this hadith as Mutawatir (frequently narrated): “Of whomsoever I am a master, Ali is his master. My Lord! Befriend anyone who befriends him and make enmity towards anyone who makes enmity towards him, and help anyone who helps him and leave alone anyone who leaves him alone. Since he is surely from me, and I am from him.”

French

Sermon d’Al-Ghadir

Le Sermon d’Al-Ghadir est un sermon prononcé par le Prophète Muhammad (P) à son retour de Hajjat al-Wiada’ (Le pèlerinage d’adieu ou le dernier Hajj du Prophète (P)), dans un endroit appelé Ghadir Khumm.

Dans ce sermon, le Prophète (P), conformément à la mission qui lui a été confiée selon le verset 67 de la sourate Al-Ma’idah, connu sous le nom de “Ayat al-Tabligh” (le verset de la transmission), a proclamé Ali (AS), en tant que son successeur, et il a demandé au peuple de prêter allégeance à l’Imam Ali (A.S).

Ce sermon est long et a duré plus d’une heure. Le Hadith de Ghadir Khumm fait partie de ce sermon et les chiites et les sunnites considèrent ce hadith comme Mutawatir (largement rapporté) :

” Celui dont je suis le maître, Ali est désormais son maître. Ô mon Dieu ! Sois l’Ami de celui qui le prend pour ami; considère comme Ton ennemi celui qui est son ennemi; accorde la victoire à celui qui l’assiste; renie celui qui l’abandonne; Puisqu’il est sûrement de moi, et je suis de lui.”