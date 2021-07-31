Date :Saturday, July 31st, 2021 | Time : 22:42 |ID: 223567 | Print

Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Ihram

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Ihram

Ihram is a sacred state which a Muslim must enter in order to perform the major pilgrimage (Hajj) or the minor pilgrimage (Umrah). Wearing Ihram clothing is the first act of Hajj rites which is achieved by Niyyah (intention) and repeating Talbiyah and is with the intention or obligation to leave certain prohibitions. Ihram begins with certain Miqats.

“O you who have believed, do not kill game while you are in the state of Ihram.”


Holy Quran (5:95)

