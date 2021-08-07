Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Ramy al-Jamarat (Stoning of the Satan)

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Ramy al-Jamarat (Stoning of the Satan)

Jamarat is the plural of jamrah, which literally means a small piece of stone or a pebble. In Islamic terminology, Jamarat or al-Jamart al-Thalath are the name of three certain places in Mina that are marked with stone pillars. Ramy al-Jamarat is one of the obligatory acts of Hajj rituals and it consists of throwing seven pebbles at three walls (formerly obelisks) that symbolize Satan. The act is performed on the day of Eid al-Adha and the next two days in Mina. Ramy al-Jamarat is a symbolic emulation of the Prophet Ibrahim’s (PBUH) act.

Ali ibn Jafar asked his elder brother, Imam Kadhim (A.S) about the philosophy of the Ramy al-Jamarat. The Imam answered: “Since the cursed Satan appeared to Prophet Ibrahim (A.S) in the site of al-Jamarat and Ibrahim (A.S) threw stone at him, this act became tradition.”