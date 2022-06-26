Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Mina

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Mina

Mina (City of Tents) is a land between the Al-Mash’ar Al-Haram and Mecca where pilgrims perform part of the Hajj rituals from the morning of Eid al-Adha until two days later. These acts include: Performing Ramy al-Jamarat, Animal Sacrificing (Nahr), Halq (shaving the head) or Taqsir (clipping or shortening of the hair for men and women), Wuquf at Mina (staying overnight at Mina). This land is part of the sanctuary of Mecca.

“This place is called Mina because Gabriel said to Abraham: ‘Make a wish for whatever you ask of God’. Abraham asked God to send a ram to be slaughtered as Ishmael’s ransom, and God granted his wish.”

Imam Ridha (A.S)