HRW: Israel’s war crimes in Gaza war are clearly visible

SHAFAQNA- Human Rights Watch accused the Israeli military of committing war crimes during an 11-day military offensive in the Gaza Strip last May.

The organization today (Tuesday) released the results of its investigation into three Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip that killed 62 Palestinian civilians.

The organization stressed: “In the vicinity of those attacks, there were no specific military targets.”

Following the release of this report, the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) demanded the punishment of the Israeli regime and the prosecution of its leaders in international courts.

“The report of Human Rights Watch, which documents the war crimes of the Israeli regime, confirms the documented statements of similar international organizations over the decades,” Bassem Naeem, a member of the movement’s international relations office, said in a statement.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English