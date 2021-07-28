Date :Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 | Time : 19:19 |ID: 223678 | Print

Ceremony held at Imam Ali (A.S) shrine ahead of Eid al-Ghadir

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IQNA : A ceremony was held at the holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS) in Najaf, Iraq, in which those serving at the mausoleum renewed allegiance with Imam Ali (AS).

The event began with recitation of verses from the Holy Quran by prominent Iraqi Qari Sayyid Hani al-Mousawi.

It also included recitation of a supplication and singing religious songs, according to imamali.net website.

The event of Ghadir, or Eid al-Ghadir, is celebrated by Shia Muslims around the world every year. It is among important feasts and happy holidays of Shia Muslims held on the 18th day of Dhul Hijja in the lunar Hijri calendar.

It was the day when according to reports, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS) as his caliph and the Imam after himself following an order from God.

This year, Eid al-Ghadir falls on Thursday, July 29.

 

You might also like
Photos: Rally for celebrating Eid al-Ghadeer in Qom
Eid Al-Ghadir celebrated in Kashmir
The events that Imam Ali (A.S) reminded the Tradition
Al-Abbas's (AS) holy shrine decorated for celebration of Eid Al-Ghadir+Photos
Photos: Unveiling golden porch of the shrine of Hazrat Abbas (A.S)
Photos: Pilgrims of Imam Ali's (A.S) shrine pray for repelling calamity and Corona pandemic on Eid Al-Ghadir
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *