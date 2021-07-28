Ceremony held at Imam Ali (A.S) shrine ahead of Eid al-Ghadir

SHAFAQNA-IQNA : A ceremony was held at the holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS) in Najaf, Iraq, in which those serving at the mausoleum renewed allegiance with Imam Ali (AS).

The event began with recitation of verses from the Holy Quran by prominent Iraqi Qari Sayyid Hani al-Mousawi.

It also included recitation of a supplication and singing religious songs, according to imamali.net website.

The event of Ghadir, or Eid al-Ghadir, is celebrated by Shia Muslims around the world every year. It is among important feasts and happy holidays of Shia Muslims held on the 18th day of Dhul Hijja in the lunar Hijri calendar.

It was the day when according to reports, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS) as his caliph and the Imam after himself following an order from God.

This year, Eid al-Ghadir falls on Thursday, July 29.