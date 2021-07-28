Holy mausoleum of Imam Ali (A.S) in Najaf

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS) in Najaf, Iraq, is a pilgrimage site for Shias and other Muslims from Iraq, Iran, Lebanon, and other countries around the world.

The mausoleum is expected to receive more pilgrims than usual today and tomorrow, on the occasion of Eid al-Ghadir.

The event of Ghadir, or Eid al-Ghadir, is celebrated by Shia Muslims around the world every year. It is among important feasts and happy holidays of Shia Muslims held on the 18th day of Dhul Hijja in the lunar Hijri calendar.

It was the day when according to reports, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS) as his caliph and the Imam after himself following an order from God.

This year, Eid al-Ghadir falls on Thursday, July 29.