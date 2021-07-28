Date :Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 | Time : 20:22 |ID: 223731 | Print

Saudi Arabia to Impose Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate next week

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA- Saudi health officials announced that the corona vaccine will be mandatory in the country from next week.

The Saudi Ministry of Health announced that people in this country will need to show proof on a mobile app that they have received at least one vaccine dose to enter public and private institutions beginning Sunday, including schools, shops, malls, markets, restaurants, cafes, concert venues and public transportation.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.

 

You might also like
The Iraqi Ministry of Health denies the spread of new coronavirus variant
Sri Lanka forces Muslims to cremate COVID-19 victims
Iranian artists enliven people in fighting Coronavirus
Video: A different celebration of mid-Sha’ban in Beirut
Iraq grants emergency approval for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Mumbai's Shia clerics help victims of Coronavirus+Photos
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *