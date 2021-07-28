https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/vaccine-400x225-1.jpg 225 400 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-07-28 20:22:142021-07-28 20:22:14Saudi Arabia to Impose Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate next week
Saudi Arabia to Impose Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate next week
SHAFAQNA- Saudi health officials announced that the corona vaccine will be mandatory in the country from next week.
The Saudi Ministry of Health announced that people in this country will need to show proof on a mobile app that they have received at least one vaccine dose to enter public and private institutions beginning Sunday, including schools, shops, malls, markets, restaurants, cafes, concert venues and public transportation.
This news is translated by Shafaqna English.
