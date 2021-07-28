Sheikh Zakzaky, wife released from jail

SHAFAQNA- Shaykh Ibrahim Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, and his wife Zeenah Zakzaky have been released from detention after the courts dropped all charges and acquitted them.

According to Reuters, Justice Gideon Kurada ruled there were no charges to answer and acquitted the pair. Prosecution lawyer Dari Bayero confirmed the ruling. A Reuters witness saw the couple leave the courthouse in a van driven by supporters.

Shaykh Zakzaky is a senior Nigerian Islamic scholar who has has been in prison since 2015, when the Nigerian regime brutally killed thousands of his followers including his sons and forcibly placed him and his wife in detention without charge. Activists around the world have been campaigning for his freedom for years and today on the occasion of Eid Al-Ghadeer are celebrating his freedom, Ahlulbayt Islamic Mission (AIM) mentioned.