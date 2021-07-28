Webinar in South Africa to discuss Hajj, Ghadir in Islamic unity

Iran’s Cultural Center in the African country will organize the event on the occasion of Eid al-Ghadir, according to the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization.

It is slated for Thursday, July 29, at 2 PM South Africa time, according to the center.

Iran’s Cultural Attaché Ahmad Ali Mohsenzadeh, President of the Center for Cultural Studies Abol Hassan Khalaj Monfared, Head of Al-Mustafa International University’s Humanities Research Center Mohsen Maarefi and Head of the University of Tehran’s Center for Islamic Revolution Studies, are among those who will address the online forum.

Maarefi in his speech will discuss the fact that the unity of the Islamic Ummah was the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) main concern during the Hajjatul Wida (Farewell Hajj).

The event of Ghadir, or Eid al-Ghadir, is celebrated by Shia Muslims around the world every year. It is among important feasts and happy holidays of Shia Muslims held on the 18th day of Dhul Hijja in the lunar Hijri calendar.

It was the day when according to reports, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS) as his caliph and the Imam after himself following an order from God.

This year, Eid al-Ghadir falls on Thursday, July 29.