Mikati: I have international experience & support to stop Lebanon collapsing

SHAFAQNA- The caretaker Lebanese Prime Minister stressed at a press conference that he has the international support and the necessary experience in the field of finance and trade to prevent the economic and social collapse of Lebanon.

Najib Mikati said: “Certainly I have the international support of the European Union, especially France, and I am sure that the United States is ready to support.”

Mikati added that he could not put out the fire but hoped to do so in the first 100 days of his presidency.

The Lebanese cabinet’s prime minister stressed that he would be involved in all property-related decisions in Lebanon because the crisis requires a decision-maker.

