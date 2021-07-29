Lebanon: Michel Aoun’s initial agreement with cabinet

SHAFAQNA- While Lebanese sources report that President Michel Aoun has agreed to a cabinet of 24 ministers proposed by Najib Mikati, he warned of any collapse in Lebanon, saying it could shock the entire Middle East.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Mikati warned of the consequences of the country’s collapse, saying that if Lebanon were to collapse completely, it would be a bomb that would shock the entire Middle East.

Al-Banna: The agreement between Aoun and Mikati is the formation of a government of specialists and professionals

On the other hand, the Lebanese newspaper Al-Banna quoted informed sources as saying: “What has been agreed between Michel Aoun and Mikati is the formation of a government consisting of specialized and professional ministers.”

According to Al-Ahd, Al-Banna added: “The agreement reached between President Michel Aoun and the incumbent Prime Minister Mikati is the formation of a government consisting of specialized, skilled and experienced ministers from new and non-partisan individuals and personalities.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English