Can a Seyyed receive Mostahab Sadaqah? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about paying Mostahab Sadaqah to Seyyeds.
Question: Can a Seyyed receive Mostahab Sadaqah?
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: There is no problem; and the Wajib precaution is that the Seyyed does not accept/receive the small/little Sadaqah which is paid for (the purpose of) repelling calamity.
Source: PRSIAN SHAFAQNA
