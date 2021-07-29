Can a Seyyed receive Mostahab Sadaqah? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about paying Mostahab Sadaqah to Seyyeds.

Question: Can a Seyyed receive Mostahab Sadaqah?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: There is no problem; and the Wajib precaution is that the Seyyed does not accept/receive the small/little Sadaqah which is paid for (the purpose of) repelling calamity.

