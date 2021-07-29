Date :Thursday, July 29th, 2021 | Time : 10:02 |ID: 223790 | Print

Photos from Imam Ridha’s (A.S) holy shrine on the eve of Eid Al-Ghadir

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Photos from the holy shrine of Imam Ridha (A.S) on the eve of Eid Al-Ghadir.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Eid Al-Ghadir will be celebrated in Kenya
A special message from Sheikh Alireza Panahian to Muslim youths on occasion of Eid Al-Ghadir
Photos: Rally for celebrating Eid al-Ghadeer in Qom
Al-Abbas's (AS) holy shrine decorated for celebration of Eid Al-Ghadir+Photos
Special Coronavirus measures to be introduced in Karbala for Eid Al-Adha, Eid Al-Ghadir
Ghadir, the Greatest Eid of All Religions
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *