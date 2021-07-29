Welayah of Imam Ali (AS) according to the holy Quran

SHAFAQNA – Allah (SWT) has introduced Divine Welayah which is continued with the Welayah of infallibles (AS) as the greatest blessing, and Islam with this Welayah reaches to its accomplishment by the Command of Allah (SWT). In latter part of Ayah 3 of Surah Al-Ma’idah, Allah (SWT) said: “This day I (God) perfected your religion for you, completed My Favour (God’s Favour) upon you, and Have Chosen for you Islam as your religion.” So without the Welayah of the Infallibles (AS) the religion of Islam is not complete and God is only satisfied when the Welayah of the infallibles (AS) is accepted and believed.

According to Shia and Sunni scholars, Allah (SWT) introduced Amiral Momeneen Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) as ‘Walyyullah’ and proved Imam Ali’s (AS) absolute Welayah in Ayah 55 of Surah Al-Ma’idah: “Your Waly is only God, God’s Messenger, and those who have believed, and perform prayers, and pay Zakat when bowing down (in Salaat/Salaah).” This Ayah refers to Imam Ali (AS) who at the time of performing Salaat and while in Roku’a position gave his ring to a needy person who asked him for help.