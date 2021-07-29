https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/BC3ED66B-3408-48C7-8980-A3C223734267.jpeg 800 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian 2021-07-29 11:04:40 2021-07-29 11:05:51 Photos from Lady Masoumah’s (S.A) shrine on the eve of Eid Al-Ghadir