Date :Friday, July 30th, 2021 | Time : 00:22 |ID: 223905 | Print

For second day in a row, more than 13,000 Corona cases recorded in Iraq

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- For the second day in a row, the Iraqi Ministry of Health announced the registration of more than 13,000 cases of Corona.

According to the official statistics of the Iraqi Ministry of Health, 13,259 people have been infected with Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, which is unprecedented since the outbreak of the virus in Iraq.

In the past 24 hours, 49 people have died as a result of Corona.

So far, 1,649,452 people in Iraq have received the Corona vaccine.

Yesterday, 13,515 people in Iraq were infected with Coronavirus, which is unprecedented since the outbreak of the virus in Iraq.

Following you can see the statistics of Corona cases and deaths in Iraq by province:

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Expert: New Iraqi government wants to provide a new definition of its regional relations
Kashmir: Violence continues unabated despite COVID-19 pandemic
Coronavirus on New Year's Day: 83,579,767cases,1,820,923 deaths
Iran, Iraq Some Iraqi Shia, Sunni scholars call for reinforcing solidarity with Iran
Online Quranic course for women underway in Iraq’s Najaf
Iraq: Major sterilization campaigns by governmental directorates in Najaf
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *