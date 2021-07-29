For second day in a row, more than 13,000 Corona cases recorded in Iraq

SHAFAQNA- For the second day in a row, the Iraqi Ministry of Health announced the registration of more than 13,000 cases of Corona.

According to the official statistics of the Iraqi Ministry of Health, 13,259 people have been infected with Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, which is unprecedented since the outbreak of the virus in Iraq.

In the past 24 hours, 49 people have died as a result of Corona.

So far, 1,649,452 people in Iraq have received the Corona vaccine.

Yesterday, 13,515 people in Iraq were infected with Coronavirus, which is unprecedented since the outbreak of the virus in Iraq.

Following you can see the statistics of Corona cases and deaths in Iraq by province:

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English