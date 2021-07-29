Date :Friday, July 30th, 2021 | Time : 00:49 |ID: 223914 | Print

Photos: Recitation of Ghadiriyah sermon in Lady Masoumah’s (S.A) shrine

SHAFAQNA- Ghadiriyah sermon was recited today by Hojjatoleslam Oveysi in the holy shrine of Lady Masoumah (S.A) in the presence of pilgrims in accordance with health protocols and was broadcast live on Qom network.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

