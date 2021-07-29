https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/081885F9-58B1-4A30-9997-7E575AA724F7.jpeg 533 800 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-07-30 00:49:432021-07-30 00:49:43Photos: Recitation of Ghadiriyah sermon in Lady Masoumah’s (S.A) shrine
Photos: Recitation of Ghadiriyah sermon in Lady Masoumah’s (S.A) shrine
SHAFAQNA- Ghadiriyah sermon was recited today by Hojjatoleslam Oveysi in the holy shrine of Lady Masoumah (S.A) in the presence of pilgrims in accordance with health protocols and was broadcast live on Qom network.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!