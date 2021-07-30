https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Ghadeer1.jpg 169 207 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-07-30 10:29:372021-07-30 10:29:37What did Imam Baqir (AS) say about the vital issue of Welayah?
What did Imam Baqir (AS) say about the vital issue of Welayah?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the fifth Shia Imam, Mohammad Al-Baqir (AS) who said: Islam is based on five elements of Salaat/Salaah, Zakat, fasting, Hajj, and Welayah; and nothing but Welayah has been so important and emphasised, because it is the most vital element. Then, the people got hold of four elements and left behind the Welayah [1].
[1] Al-Kafi, Sheikh Kolayni (RA), Vol. 2, Page 18, Bab Da’a’em-ul-Islam, Hadith 3.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!