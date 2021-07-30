https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/ali-1.jpg 145 237 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-07-30 10:33:362021-07-30 10:33:36What is Imam Ali’s (AS) strategic guideline for staying safe from dangers of this world?
What is Imam Ali’s (AS) strategic guideline for staying safe from dangers of this world?
SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: Do not become proud of the beauties and wonders of this world, because they only last for short time. God bless the one who thinks rightly and takes heed, and is aware with insight. Then, soon you will see that whatever existed in the world; nothing is left and whatever belongs to the hereafter, will last for ever [1].
[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 103.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!