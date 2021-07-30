HRW: Israeli Pegasus Spyware has been used for surveillance of dozens of journalists, human rights activists, and others

SHAFAQNA – Recent reports that Israeli NSO Group’s Pegasus Spyware has been used for surveillance of dozens of journalists, human rights activists, and others demonstrate the urgent need for governments to suspend the trade in surveillance technology until rights-protecting regulatory frameworks are in place, Human Rights Watch said today. Pegasus is developed and sold by NSO Group, which is based in Israel.

Numerous media outlets have recently reported that Pegasus software was used to infiltrate the devices of activists and journalists, and people close to them. The reporting by the Pegasus Project was based on a leak of a list of 50,000 phone numbers, which media have reported are concentrated in countries known to engage in unlawful and arbitrary surveillance of their citizens and also known to have been clients of NSO Group.

“Disturbing reports about Pegasus again highlight the harm this opaque industry causes when spyware ends up in the hands of governments that abuse it,” said Deborah Brown, senior digital rights researcher and advocate at Human Rights Watch. Human Rights Watch reporting has linked the use of NSO Group’s spyware, as revealed by Citizen Lab, to government efforts to crack down on journalists, activists, and independent thinkers in multiple countries.

The Pegasus Project is a collaboration of more than 80 journalists from 16 media organizations in 10 countries coordinated by Forbidden Stories, a Paris-based non-profit media organization, with the technical support of Amnesty International, which conducted forensic tests on mobile phones to identify traces of the Pegasus spyware. Israel’s Defense Ministry is responsible for issuing export licenses for NSO’s spyware.

Source: HRW