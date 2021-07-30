Al-Nahar: Mikati seeks to finalize case of forming Lebanese government next week

SHAFAQNA- Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who is in charge of forming the cabinet, is trying to complete the process of forming the cabinet next week, the Lebanese daily Al-Nahar newspaper wrote.

Al-Nahar quoted sources familiar with the third meeting between the president and the prime minister as saying: “The two sides discussed the distribution of ministerial posts among the tribes based on the structure presented in the second meeting. The atmosphere was positive and the two sides considered the consultation to provide the ground for the rapid formation of the government as a real progress.”

According to the newspaper, only some points regarding the governing ministries has remained and the two sides will meet next Monday to complete discussions on ministerial posts, as some ministries, including governing posts, need further consultation and review.

The sources noted that Mikati is seeking to finalize the government’s case next week and is in agreement with the president to end the rapid process of forming a government.

According to the same sources, the two sides have not yet entered the naming stage after agreeing on the structure and form of government and how they are distributed among the tribes.

Al-Nahar concluded: The structure agreed upon by the parties is a government of 24 ministers, including the prime minister, the deputy prime minister and 22 ministers.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English