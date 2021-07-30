continuing fire in southern Turkey killed 4 and injured more than 100 (video)

SHAFQANA- Turkish rescue workers evacuated hundreds of homes after a fire broke out in the woods near a tourist resort in the south of the country, Turkish media sources reported.

Published photos of the scene of the fire, which were published in cyberspace, show the country’s helicopters that are controlling the fire, which has also spread to nearby residential buildings.

According to news sources, the fire has so far killed four people and injured more than 100 others.

The fire broke out at tourist sites overlooking the Mediterranean Sea in southern Turkey, due to strong winds spreading to residential areas.

Four people, including a 25-year-old man, were killed in the blaze, Turkish NTV reported.

The fire has engulfed dozens of houses, farms and stables in various villages.

According to the Turkish Minister of Agriculture, 150 cows and 1,000 sheep have been killed and 600 hectares of agricultural land and 50 hectares of agricultural tents have been burned.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English