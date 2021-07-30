Zarif’s latest letter to Secretary-General of United Nations

SHAFAQNA- The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in a letter to the Secretary-General of the United Nations Security Council on July 20, 2021, on the sixth anniversary of the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution, registered the sum of all Western non-implementations of Iran Nuclear Deal as a document.

Now this letter, along with the documents of the six years of Western non-implementations of Iran Nuclear Deal, which has already been written by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran on various occasions, is published in both Persian and English with his introduction.

This collection, written by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammad Javad Zarif, consists of 200 pages, the digital version of which is now available to the public.

The printed version of the books will also be available in the publishing market next week, according to the Center for Political and International Studies.

