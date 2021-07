https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/14-8.jpg 1350 1080 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian 2021-07-30 18:41:07 2021-07-30 18:42:18 Photos: Celebration of Eid al-Ghadir at Imam Sadiq center of Copenhagen, Denmark