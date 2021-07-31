How did Imam Ali (AS) define the human being’s body and soul?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) who said: Indeed, the human being’s body has six special conditions:

Health Illness Death Life Sleep Awakeness

Also (special conditions for) the human being’s soul is the same:

The life of the soul is its knowledge The death of the soul is its ignorance The illness of the soul is its doubt The health of the soul is its certainty The sleep of the soul is its negligence The awakeness of the soul is its awareness/consciousness [1].

[1] Mizanul Hikmah, Vol. 1, page 440.