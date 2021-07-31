https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/alii-1.jpg 187 300 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-07-31 09:57:062021-07-31 09:57:06How did Imam Ali (AS) define the human being’s body and soul?
How did Imam Ali (AS) define the human being’s body and soul?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) who said: Indeed, the human being’s body has six special conditions:
- Health
- Illness
- Death
- Life
- Sleep
- Awakeness
Also (special conditions for) the human being’s soul is the same:
- The life of the soul is its knowledge
- The death of the soul is its ignorance
- The illness of the soul is its doubt
- The health of the soul is its certainty
- The sleep of the soul is its negligence
- The awakeness of the soul is its awareness/consciousness [1].
[1] Mizanul Hikmah, Vol. 1, page 440.
