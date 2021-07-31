Date :Saturday, July 31st, 2021 | Time : 09:57 |ID: 224098 | Print

How did Imam Ali (AS) define the human being’s body and soul?

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) who said: Indeed, the human being’s body has six special conditions:

  1. Health
  2. Illness
  3. Death
  4. Life
  5. Sleep
  6. Awakeness

Also (special conditions for) the human being’s soul is the same:

  1. The life of the soul is its knowledge
  2. The death of the soul is its ignorance
  3. The illness of the soul is its doubt
  4. The health of the soul is its certainty
  5. The sleep of the soul is its negligence
  6. The awakeness of the soul is its awareness/consciousness [1].

[1] Mizanul Hikmah, Vol. 1, page 440.

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *