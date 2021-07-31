Mausoleum of Imam Kadhim (A.S) July 31, 2021/0 Comments/in All News, Featured 3, Other News /by asadianSHAFAQNA-IQNA: Today, July 31, is the 20th day of the Lunar Hijri month of Dhul Hajja, marking the birth anniversary of Imam Musa Kadhim, the 7th Shia Imam. The holy shrine of Imam Kadhim (AS), which is located north of Baghdad, is among important religious sites of Iraq. https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/1-29.jpg 600 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-07-31 18:32:522021-07-31 18:32:52Mausoleum of Imam Kadhim (A.S)
