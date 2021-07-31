Date :Saturday, July 31st, 2021 | Time : 18:32 |ID: 224119 | Print

Mausoleum of Imam Kadhim (A.S)

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Today, July 31, is the 20th day of the Lunar Hijri month of Dhul Hajja, marking the birth anniversary of Imam Musa Kadhim, the 7th Shia Imam.

The holy shrine of Imam Kadhim (AS), which is located north of Baghdad, is among important religious sites of Iraq.

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *