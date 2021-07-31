Date :Saturday, July 31st, 2021 | Time : 18:36 |ID: 224134 | Print

Halal industry among topics discussed at Russia, Islamic world economic gathering

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A mega international economic gathering of the Kazan Summit 2021 ended on Friday in the capital of Russia’s republic of Tatarstan.

The three-day event attracted some 4,750 visitors from 64 countries.A number of cooperation deals in various fields such as agriculture, machinery building, media, and food were sealed during the summit, Anadolu Agency reported.

Aiming to strengthen the relations between Russia and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member countries, the summit addressed the subjects of partnership finance, halal industry, youth diplomacy, medicine, sports, creative industries, development of the export, business, and investments. An exhibition of Russia Halal Expo was held at the event, of which keynote was “conscious consumption”.

