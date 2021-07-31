Al-Ghadir int’l Quranic webinar planned in Najaf

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Holy Quran Center of the Astan (custodianship) of Imam Ali (A.S) holy shrine will hold an international Quranic webinar on July 31 in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq.

According to imamali.net, Ahmad Al-Najafi, head of the center said that the online program will be held on the occasion of Eid Al-Ghadir.Researchers and scholars from Iraq and a number of other countries will participate in the webinar, which will be broadcast on zoom.

Special issues about the relation between the Holy Quran and the one who was given the oaths of allegiance, Imam Ali (A.S), will be discussed in the webinar.

The program will begin at 9 a.m. local time with speeches to be delivered by Michael Ka’di, Christian intellectual and philosopher, Khalil Khalaf Basheer, member of the scientific board of Basra University, Marvan Khalifat , Islamic researcher and Seif Isma’il Ibrahim, member of the scientific board of Mosul University.

The webinar will also be broadcast live on Face Book and YouTube channels.