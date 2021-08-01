https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/taliban.jpg 442 809 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-08-01 15:45:102021-08-01 15:45:10Taliban attacks could pose "existential crisis" for Afghan government:Watchdog
Taliban attacks could pose “existential crisis” for Afghan government:Watchdog
SHAFAQNA- A surge in Taliban attacks could pose an “existential crisis” for Afghan government, a watchdog report said Thursday.
The report said Taliban attacks on Afghan targets surged from 6,700 in the three months up to the Doha agreement to 13,242 in the September-November 2020 period. Attacks have stayed above 10,000 in each subsequent three-month period, according to the report by the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR).
The SIGAR report makes clear that the Doha agreement, instead of propelling Taliban-Kabul talks, unleashed an offensive that caught government forces unprepared and increased the number of civilian deaths, France24 reported.
