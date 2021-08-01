Date :Sunday, August 1st, 2021 | Time : 15:45 |ID: 224179 | Print

Taliban attacks could pose “existential crisis” for Afghan government:Watchdog

SHAFAQNA- A surge in Taliban attacks could pose an “existential crisis” for Afghan government, a watchdog report said Thursday.

The report said Taliban attacks on Afghan targets surged from 6,700 in the three months up to the Doha agreement to 13,242 in the September-November 2020 period. Attacks have stayed above 10,000 in each subsequent three-month period, according to the report by the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR).

The SIGAR report makes clear that the Doha agreement, instead of propelling Taliban-Kabul talks, unleashed an offensive that caught government forces unprepared and increased the number of civilian deaths, France24 reported.

