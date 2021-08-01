The Complete Human Being According To the Holy Quran

SHAFAQNA – The holy Quran and narrations from the infallibles (AS) have shown a clear image of a complete human being. Some of these signs have been described below.

The complete human being sees himself/herself a passenger on the path to God as mentioned in Ayah 156 of Surah Al-Baqarah: “To Allah (SWT) we belong, and to God is our return”, or as is described in Ayah 6 of Surah Al-Inshiqaq: “O’ the human being, verily you are ever toiling on towards your God, painfully toiling, but thou shalt meet God.” In view of such a person Allah (SWT) is not absent or hidden from the lives of the human beings and other creatures. From religious teachings it becomes clear that a complete human being knows that the having the utmost love for God is the highest value in life, as is mentioned in Ayah 165 of Surah Al-Baqarah: “Those who believe are overflowing in their love for Allah (SWT).” The complete human being does not see his/her prosperity in attachment to the world and its glitters; rather sees the world as a passage and a bridge to the life of the hereafter as is mentioned in Ayah 185 of Surah Aal-e-Imran: “The life of this world is but goods and personal belongings of deception.” The complete human being has reached the ‘pure life (Hayat Tayyebah)’ as described in Ayah 97 of Surah An-Nahl: “Whoever carries out good deeds, man or woman, and has faith, verily, to him/her We (God) will give a new life, a life that is good and pure and We (God) will bestow on such their reward according to the best of their actions.” The complete human being is socially concerned and suffers from others griefs and tries best to save the human beings and help them in their accomplishment in life as explained in Ayah 128 of Surah At-Tawbah: “Now hath come unto you a Messenger from among yourselves; it grieves him that you should perish, ardently anxious is he over you, to the believers is he most kind and merciful.” The complete human being seeks ‘self-awareness’ and is after knowing himself/herself as well as disregard the false ‘me, myself and I’. This is exactly against those who are neglectful of themselves and pay lots of attention to their non-human ways as mentioned in Ayah 154 of Surah Aal-e-Imran: “While another group was stirred to anxiety by their own feelings, moved by wrong suspicions of Allah (SWT), suspicions due to ignorance.” The complete human being is respectful and modest as described in Ayah 63 of Surah Al-Furqan: “And the servants of Allah (SWT) Most Gracious are those who walk on the earth in humility, and when the ignorant address them, they say: Peace!”