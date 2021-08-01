Iraqi President and PM emphasize importance of holding elections on time

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi president and Prime Minister stressed the importance of holding early parliamentary elections on time.

The Information Office of the President of the Republic of Iraq, Barham Salih, published a statement on its website this afternoon (Saturday), announcing that he had received the Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kazemi, at the Al-Salâm Palace in Baghdad.

According to the statement, during the meeting, the two sides discussed the general political, security, health and economic situation in Iraq, and Al-Kazemi briefed Salih on the results of his official visit to the United States and the results of the strategic dialogue between the two countries.

Praising the results of the strategic dialogue with the United States and the efforts of the Prime Minister and the negotiating team in this regard, the Iraqi President stressed the importance of uniting the various groups in order to achieve stability and strengthen the sovereignty and supreme interests of his country.

During the meeting, Salih and Al-Kazemi also stressed the importance of protecting the security and stability of Iraqi citizens, pursuing the remaining ISIS elements who are working to destabilize some Iraqi cities, preventing the terrorist group’s criminal efforts to target the security of citizens and ensuring all necessary support for the security forces to carry out their important tasks.

The President and Prime Minister of Iraq stressed the importance of holding early parliamentary elections in the country on time, October 10, 2021, along with meeting all the needs of the standards of transparency and justice in its various stages in order to fulfill the real will of the voters in choosing their representatives away from fraud and manipulation as well as the realization of wide participation in it.

