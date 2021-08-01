Canada: Protesters demand probe into deaths of Indigenous students at residential schools

SHAFAQNA- Hundreds of protesters in Canada’s capital called on Saturday for a probe into deaths of Indigenous students at residential schools.

The demonstrators gathered on Parliament Hill in Ottawa after two lawmakers from the left-wing New Democratic Party (NDP) called for a protest. The NDP called on Trudeau’s government in early July to appoint a special prosecutor to lead an independent investigation into the country’s painful history of residential schools for indigenous children, France24 reported.

Until the 1990s, some 150,000 indigenous, Inuit and Metis youths were forcibly enrolled in the schools, where students were physically and sexually abused by headmasters and teachers who stripped them of their culture and language.Since late May, more than 1,000 unmarked graves were found near former residential schools.

Indigenous community leaders have said there is little doubt that more unmarked graves exist, and they have called on the Canadian government and the Catholic Church, which operated most of the institutions, to help them fund searches for more unmarked graves. They also demanded that Canada and the church release any documentation that could help identify any remains that are discovered at the sites, according to AlJazeera.