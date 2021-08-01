Israeli forces crack down on Palestinian protesters in Al-Quds neighborhood

Footage provided by the Palestinian Shehab news agency showed the forces strutting through the neighborhood and forcing one protester to the ground. Other outlets also pointed to taking place of assault and battery on the part of the forces against the protesters, who were partaking in the Saturday rally.

The Palestinian Ma’an outlet said the forces blocked the entrances to the neighborhood with metal barricades, preventing entry to all, except the residents.

The troops were seen chasing down the demonstrators, who were chanting slogans against the regime’s eviction decision, and using water cannons to disperse protesters and journalists.

A number of al-Quds’ residents were arrested and investigated during the crackdown. Back in May, the regime informed the neighborhood’s residents of its decision to seize their homes. The move was followed by similar protests that spilled over throughout the entire Palestinian territories.

Israel came down hard on the rallies, and ignored a deadline it was issued by the Palestinian resistance movement in the Gaza Strip to stop the heavy-handed ways. It even escalated its military attacks on Gaza, prompting the resistance to take the occupied territories under thousands of rockets. Tel Aviv’s fresh attempts at escalating the situation in al-Quds comes amid constant warnings by the resistance movements against its tempting another retaliation.