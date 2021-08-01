Iran sends firefighting plane to help Turkey put out wildfires

SHAFAQNA-Iran has sent a firefighting plane to Turkey to help battle the forest blaze in Turkey’s southern regions.

Turkey’s defence ministry on Saturday tweeted photos of an Iranian firefighting plane sent to the neighboring country, saying that efforts to extinguish the fires in Marmaris continue. “Water was supplied to the firefighting plane sent from Iran with a 30-ton water tanker at our Aksaz Naval Base Command,” the tweet said , according to Rudaw.

Defense Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran said a firefighting plane designed by its young experts has joined operations in neighboring Turkey to battle forest fires sweeping through the country’s southern regions. According to reports, Mohammad-Mahdi Nouri al-Aqa, the head of the ministry’s aerial fire control and logistics center, said a firefighting operation team and an aircraft with a capacity of 40 tonnes of water had been deployed to the Turkish city of Mugla. He also expressed hope that with the addition of two more helicopters in the coming days, the Iranian team can help extinguish blazes in more areas and prevent their spread.

Fires have raged in Turkey since Wednesday, spreading to at least 21 provinces. It has severely impacted southern parts of the country, including Antalya where three people were killed. A fourth person died in Mugla province, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

During a visit to the town of Manavgat in Antalya province, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said all damaged houses would be rebuilt and losses compensated, adding that Azerbaijan, Russia, Ukraine and Iran had sent firefighting planes and support teams to the affected areas, ParsToday reported.