Ammar Hakim’s reaction to release of Sheikh Zakzaky

SHAFQANA- The head of the Iraqi National Coalition reacted to the release of Nigerian Shia leader Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky.

Ammar Hakim said in a speech today (Sunday): “We are very happy to receive the news of the release of Hojjatoleslam Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, the founder of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, after years.”

Hakim added: “At the same time, we emphasize the need for all detainees who have been detained for expressing their opinions to exercise their right to freedom.”

He continued: “We congratulate Sheikh Zakzaky on this beautiful patience in the way of principles and the exaltation of truth.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

