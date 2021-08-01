https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/0D7EF3D0-A26F-46F5-BC97-2065E715FBEB.jpeg 480 720 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-08-01 23:29:302021-08-01 23:29:30Ammar Hakim's reaction to release of Sheikh Zakzaky
Ammar Hakim’s reaction to release of Sheikh Zakzaky
SHAFQANA- The head of the Iraqi National Coalition reacted to the release of Nigerian Shia leader Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky.
Ammar Hakim said in a speech today (Sunday): “We are very happy to receive the news of the release of Hojjatoleslam Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, the founder of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, after years.”
Hakim added: “At the same time, we emphasize the need for all detainees who have been detained for expressing their opinions to exercise their right to freedom.”
He continued: “We congratulate Sheikh Zakzaky on this beautiful patience in the way of principles and the exaltation of truth.”
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
