Why Islamic teachings insist on prevention of violating laws as a priority concern for societies?

SHAFAQNA – Islam has obliged all its followers that if they see one of the rules is not obeyed, must not sit quietly; rather they should invite the offender to obey and prevent him/her from disobedience. All Muslim individuals from rulers to the people, strong and weak, man or woman, young or elderly are enforcement officers of this religious duty and with special relevant condition must act upon it. And this is one of the master pieces of Islam, and for preventing breach of a law/rule, is better and more forceful than various policing organisations which are established in social systems [1].

[1] Ta’a’lim-e-Islam, Allamah Tabatabie (RA), Page 296.