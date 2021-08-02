What did the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) say about taking part in scientific gatherings?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that one day a man from Ansar came to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) and asked: If the body of a dead person is on the ground and must be escorted and then buried, and at the same time a scientific gathering is also taking place and we can benefit from it, and it is not possible to take part in both of these events at the same time; in your opinion which one has the priority? The Prophet (PBUH) replied: If there are individuals who can go with the dead body and bury it, you take part in scientific gathering.

The Prophet (PBUH) added: Indeed, participating in a scientific meeting is better than being present in thousand burial ceremonies, and visiting thousand ill persons, and praying for thousand nights, and fasting for thousand days, and paying thousand dirhams for Sadaqah, and performing thousand non-Wajib Hajj, as well as thousand non-Wajib Jihad; how can this be compared with that? Do you not know it is through knowledge that Allah (SWT) is worshipped and obeyed? The good of this world and the hereafter are joined together, as the evil of this world and the hereafter are joined with ignorance [1].

[1] Daastane Raastan, Martyr Morteza Motahhari (RA), Page 370.