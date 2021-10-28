Islamic Economic System: Revenue legitimacy

SHAFAQNA | by Mohammad Saeid Taheri Moosavi*: Islam insists on paying attention to legitimate and lawful business from a religious, legal and moral point of view. It means observing these frameworks in business and trades, which in general strengthens the economic power of individuals and also guarantees economic development and justice in society. Many verses of the holy Quran have paid attention to Lawful (Halal) Earnings, including Verse 188 of Surah Al-Baqarah, which says:

“Do not eat up each other’s property by false means, nor approach with it the authorities to eat up a portion of the property of the people sinfully, while you know (that you are unjust in doing so).”

Regarding the prohibition of encroaching on the property of the rightful owners, especially the orphans, Verse 2 of Surah An-Nisa (The Women) says:

“And give to the orphans their properties and do not substitute the defective [of your own] for the good [of theirs]. And do not consume their properties into your own. Indeed, that is ever a great sin”.

It is also stated in a hadith of the Prophet (PBUH):

“If one wants his supplications to be answered, then he should purify his business and livelihood.”

It is also stated in a hadith from Imam Kadhim (A.S):

“Haram (Forbidden) property does not grow. If it grows, there is no blessing in it. Whatever a person spends on what is Haram, he has no reward, and what he leaves behind is his baggage to the fire of Hell.”

It is also necessary to know the Islamic view of the value of wealth. is not that Islam opposes production and wealth and is the enemy of the rich, but on the contrary, it recommends increasing the wealth that is spent in the way of God and His servants and introduces them as the adornment of the world.

In addition, consuming benevolence in the way of God and His servants requires wealth that is obtained through Halal (lawful) means, otherwise man will not be able to do good deeds and benevolence.

In a hadith from Imam Ali (A.S) in response to Kumayl ibn Ziyad question about whether knowledge is better or wealth, it is stated:

“Knowledge is better than wealth. Knowledge is a protection for you, whereas it is you that has to protect wealth. The Zakat of knowledge is action, whereas spending decreases wealth.”

But this hadith, contrary to the interpretation of many people, does not carry the condemnation of wealth, but in the esoteric meaning of the hadith lies the value of wealth, in the sense that a knowledge must be sought that promotes both the material (wealth) and spiritual status of man. Therefore, Halal wealth, the source and consumption of which is Halal, and while paying attention to the rights of others, does not forget the divine benevolence, will be supported by Islam, and Islam considers it necessary to be increased.

*Dr. Mohammad Saeid Taheri Moosavi is a specialist in Public Law and Political Sciences. This article is written for Shafaqna French and translated by Fatemeh Aghaei for Shafaqna English.